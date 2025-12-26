Is Joel Embiid playing today, December 26, for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Chicago Bulls?

The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Chicago Bulls tonight at the United Center for NBA regular season action, but the status of superstar Joel Embiid remains the primary concern for the traveling squad.

According to the latest official NBA injury report for Friday, December 26, the 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable due to right knee injury management for tonight’s matchup in Chicago.

The 2022-23 MVP is coming off a productive but harrowing performance in Tuesday’s 114-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid logged 27 points, six rebounds, and four assists, but gave Philadelphia fans a scare when he went down in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury. Although he briefly retreated to the locker room, he eventually returned to finish the contest.

Following the game, the big man provided a cautious but optimistic update on his condition. “Just hyperextended it. Went to the locker room, then they checked it out. We’ll see how it feels,” Embiid told reporters, via Sports Illustrated. Despite the scare, he noted a general improvement in his physical state.

“Feels good. I’m starting to feel better, obviously… but I feel like, body-wise, some of the main issues coming into the season, my body feels pretty good. I’m moving much better. Offensively and defensively, I’m able to trust myself even more. So I think now the next step is just being consistent, as far as getting game action, and I’ll be back to myself,” he added.

Complete injury report for both teams

Philadelphia enters the United Center with several other rotation questions. Along with Embiid, the Sixers have listed VJ Edgecombe, Dominick Barlow, and Quentin Grimes as questionable as they continue to recover from a lingering illness that forced them to miss Tuesday’s game. Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) and Trendon Watford (adductor) have both been ruled out.

The Bulls, meanwhile, enter the matchup in hot form, riding a four-game winning streak. Their injury report is relatively clean: Noa Essengue is out following shoulder surgery, while Patrick Williams is considered questionable due to illness.