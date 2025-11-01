Ja Morant suspended for one game: why is the Memphis Grizzlies star being punished?

After heading into halftime with a 14-point lead against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Cup, the Memphis Grizzlies ultimately fell 117-112. Luka Doncic returned to the court and dominated with 44 points and 12 rebounds, while Ja Morant was on the floor, and everything seemed normal at first.

Following the game, Morant made comments that led to an immediate suspension by the franchise. The Grizzlies announced the one-game suspension of the superstar, citing “actions deemed detrimental to the team” in an official statement.

This disciplinary measure comes at a critical point in the season and marks a turning point in the locker room dynamic. The suspension followed a tense postgame exchange between Morant and head coach Tuomas Iisalo after the team’s loss to the Lakers on Friday night.

What led to the suspension?

The point guard went scoreless in the second half and was largely absent during key moments of the game. He finished with 8 points, 7 assists, and shot 3-for-14 from the field, including 0-for-6 from three-point range.

Morant’s performance was not the only negative note for the Grizzlies that night. The franchise star, still visibly frustrated, confronted Iisalo and his coaching staff following the defeat.

“Ask the coaching staff,” Morant snapped repeatedly when reporters approached him in the locker room. When asked what the team could have done better to secure the win, he responded bluntly: “According to them [the staff], I probably shouldn’t have played.”

Ja Morant has now been suspended for one game by the Memphis Grizzlies, and he is going to lose the game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. This is not the first time Morant has displayed behavior that falls short of NBA standards.