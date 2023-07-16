The Boston Celtics had a strong 2022-2023 season, coming within two wins of defeating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. However, Jayson Tatum was exhausted after a few big games, and Kristaps Porzingis was not yet part of the franchise.

However, the starters can’t do all the work and the Celtics know that Tatum will need help during the 2023-2024 season where they will start the year as contenders and the Celtics will likely make it all the way to the postseason.

The Celtics know that Tatum will need help in the 2023-2024 season, and they are looking to add more talent to the roster. Porzingis is one of the new players who could give the Celtics more scoring and rebounding in the regular season. If he stays healthy, the Celtics could be even better than last season.

Who is the guard that was recently signed by the Boston Celtics?

According to the Boston Celtics twitter account (@celtics), they recently signed guard Jay Scrubb to a two-way contract. Scrubb had an excellent season with the Maine Celtics, the Celtics’ G League affiliate. He is a talented scorer who could provide some depth for the Celtics in the regular season. In 2024 he could have a salary of around $2m+ per season.

Two-way contracts are designed for players who are still developing their talent. Scrubb will be able to split his time between the Celtics and the Maine Celtics during the 2023-2024 season. This will give him the opportunity to get playing time in both the NBA and the G League.