The Brooklyn Nets are set to enter the 2023-2024 NBA season with a relatively strong roster, despite the fact that they don’t have the big names of a couple of years ago. One of their guards has become eligible for a $128 million extension.

So far, the Brooklyn Nets have only one player with a contract over $100 million: Ben Simmons, who is signed for a total of $177 million. Cameron Johnson comes close to that amount with a $90 million contract.

Last season was abysmal for the Nets. They reached the playoffs but were swept by the Philadelphia 76ers 0-4. The goal for the 2023-2024 season is to return to the playoffs and go much further.

Who is the Brooklyn Nets guard who is eligible for a $128m extension?

According to an article published in the New York Post by Brian Lewis, the Brooklyn Nets guard who became eligible on Monday, August 14 for a $128 million extension is Spencer Dinwiddie.

Dinwiddie has a 3-year contract with the Brooklyn Nets. His contract expires in 2024, so the Nets have enough time before the start of the 2023-2024 season to offer him an extension over $100 million.

Brian Lewis writes in the article that Spencer is unlikely to get that big extension that he was fighting for a couple of seasons ago, when he had to settle for a $54 million contract.