NBA News: DeMar DeRozan gets real on Anthony Edwards’ comments about Michael Jordan’s era

A few weeks ago, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards stirred up debate across the NBA world by claiming that the old generation, aside from Michael Jordan, lacked skill. These comments sparked reactions from players, past and present, with DeMar DeRozan now offering his perspective.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Edwards was asked to compare NBA eras, and he didn’t mince words, saying, “I didn’t watch it back in the day, so I can’t speak on it. They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. Michael Jordan was the only one that really had skill.”

New Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan addressed Edwards’ remarks during an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George. The two discussed the viral comments, with DeRozan offering his thoughts.

“My take is, listen, Ant is one of my favorite players to watch by far, but even with that, we would never have made a statement like that,” DeRozan said. “Because, at the end of the day, I respect every OG who ever played this game. I would never discredit where the league was 20 years ago because it’s all about elevating the game.”

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket against DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DeRozan went on to defend players from past generations: “If you look at it, those guys were still incredible. You can’t tell me there weren’t any skillful guys around just because there was an athletic freak like Michael Jordan. Don’t discredit everybody else.”

Paul George reacts to Edwards’ remarks

Paul George was also critical of Edwards’ comments, discussing them during an episode of his podcast, alongside his father, Paul George Sr. “I thought it was kind of disrespectful to the game,” George said. “It was a very immature comment. Anthony Edwards is super talented and has a bright future, but the game has evolved so much—you have to respect those who paved the way.”

Magic Johnson fires back at Edwards

NBA legend Magic Johnson also had something to say after Edwards suggested Michael Jordan was the only “skilled” player of previous generations. Johnson didn’t hold back: “I just never respond to a guy who has never won a championship,” said the Lakers icon. “There’s really nothing to say. He didn’t win a college championship. I don’t even know if he won a high school championship.”