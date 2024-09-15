NBA News: Anthony Edwards delivers major motivational message for Minnesota Timberwolves fans

Anthony Edwards has become the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves, leading the team to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in nearly 20 years. Despite their impressive run, the Timberwolves fell to the Dallas Mavericks 4-1. Now, with a fresh season approaching, Edwards is focused on the future and shared a powerful message of hope with the team’s loyal supporters.

“I feel like the state of Minnesota has given us so much love and support. We just can’t wait to get back out there and put on for them. We had a good season last year, but Minnesota deserves more,” Edwards responded when the Timberwolves‘ social media team asked what he’s looking forward to the most next season.

“The city and the fans deserve a banner. Last year was like an appetizer. This year we want the whole meal. We know it won’t be easy, and we know it’s gonna take work. But we love the work, and we ready to eat,” Edwards added.

Last season, the Timberwolves impressed by not only reaching the Conference Finals for the first time in nearly two decades but also by overcoming the defending champions, the Denver Nuggets, in a thrilling 4-3 series win.

Anthony Edwards #5 and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrate after winning Game Seven of the Western Conference against the Denver Nuggets. C. Morgan Engel/Getty Images

Edwards fires at Michael Jordan’s era

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Edwards was asked to compare the current NBA to previous generations. His response sparked surprise and debate, as the Timberwolves star admitted to not watching much of the older games and made a controversial remark about the legends who came before him.

During his conversation with Lane Florsheim, Edwards didn’t hold back: “I didn’t watch it back in the day so I can’t speak on it. They say it was tougher back then than it is now, but I don’t think anybody had skill back then. [Michael Jordan] was the only one that really had skill, you know what I mean?”

Magic Johnson claps back at Edwards

NBA legend Magic Johnson didn’t shy away from addressing Edwards’ comments about past generations. After hearing Edwards suggest that Michael Jordan was the only skilled player of his time, Johnson fired back.

“I just never respond to a guy who has never won a championship,” the Lakers icon said. “There’s really nothing to say. He didn’t win a college championship. I don’t even know if he won a high school championship.”

Paul George weighs in on Edwards’ remarks

Paul George also criticized Edwards’ take during an episode of his podcast alongside his father, Paul George Sr. “I thought it was kind of disrespectful to the game,” George said. “It was a very immature comment. Anthony Edwards is super talented and has a bright future, but the game has evolved so much—you have to respect those who paved the way.”