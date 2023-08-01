NBA: Chicago Bulls to have only one player with a $40m+ salary next season

The Chicago Bulls are set to enter the 2023-2024 NBA season, their 58th season in the league. This will be Billy Donovan’s third year as head coach.

The Bulls failed to make the playoffs last season, finishing with a record of 40-42. This was the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Bulls did not reach the postseason. Their most recent appearance was in 2021-2022, when they lost in the first round.

The Bulls have an active roster cap of $161,893,695. Julian Phillips is the lowest-paid player on the roster, with a salary of $1.6 million. Only five players have salaries over $10 million.

Who is the Chicago Bulls player with a salary of over $40m for the next season?

The only player on the Bulls roster with a salary over $40 million is Zach LaVine, who is set to earn $40,064,220 this season. This represents 22.81% of the team’s cap. LaVine signed a five-year, $215,159,700 contract with the Bulls.

The player with the second-highest salary on the roster is DeMar DeRozan, who is set to earn $28,600,000 this season. Lonzo Ball is the other player with a salary over $20 million, earning $20,465,117 base salary.

Two players on the Bulls roster have two-way contracts and will play in the G League: Onuralp Bitim and Adama Sanogo. Five other players are on the cap hold list.