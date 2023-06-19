The Denver Nuggets won the 2022-2023 NBA title after a tough regular season and an even tougher postseason where they showed that underdogs can also win a ring. But other underdogs with big stars couldn’t even make it to the postseason.

Apart from the NBA title, some players manage to win divisional titles and conference championships, it’s not the same thing, but winning one of those titles is already an honor in a league like the NBA, but some players prefer to reach the NBA Finals.

Another thing that also affects players is losing during the Finals, one player who lost two finals recently was Jimmy Butler playing with the Miami Heat, that can be considered a heavy blow after fighting for months to reach the playoffs.

Who are the players who could never win an NBA ring?

Chris Paul is on the list for obvious reasons, he is one of those big stars who has the talent but bad luck chases him and the worst thing is that his own family also suffers the consequences of not having won a ring as they are victims of comments about Paul’s situation with the Finals.

Chris Paul Derrick Rose Blake Griffin Damian Lillard Jimmy Butler Russell Westbrook

Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook could win rings if they play with the right team, they have the necessary talent although Rose tends to get injured frequently. Damian Lillard is another player who needs a new team, as he has done everything necessary for Portland to win a championship.