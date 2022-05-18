Now that we already know the order of the 2022 NBA Draft lottery, experts and even fans have updated their Mock Drafts accordingly. Here, we let you know about the 3 best prospects in the class.

The moment most NBA fans have been waiting for is here. If your team didn't make the playoffs, then the NBA Draft is like the NBA Finals for you. And now that we know the lottery order, we can finally update our Mock Drafts.

Drafting isn't an exact science. Plenty of things can go wrong when we look at projections, as many intangibles just can't be measured by scouts. That includes work ethic, determination, and even luck.

This will be an eye-of-the-beholder Draft. There's plenty of talent, but most players come with obvious risk as well. With that in mind, let's take a look at the top three prospects that should draw strong consideration to be the first-overall pick.

NBA Draft 2022: Top 3 Candidates To Be The 1st-Overall Pick

3. Jabari Smith

College: Auburn, Freshman

Position: PF

Age: 19

Stats: 16.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 42.9% FG, 42.0% 3FG

Jabari Smith is tailor-made for today's NBA. He's an elite shooter from all three levels, is a gifted athlete who can play above or below the rim, and he can play and guard both forward positions and even some small-ball center.

He might be the best scorer in this class, and his game translates perfectly to the pros. On the downside, he could improve as a ball-handler to create his own shot, but he's already an impactful defender and impressive shot-maker.

2. Paolo Banchero

College: Duke, Freshman

Position: PF

Age: 19

Stats: 17.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 3.2 APG, 1.1 SPG, 47.8% FG, 33.8% 3FG

Paolo Banchero was considered the best prospect in this class, and he proved why when he led Duke deep into the NCAA Tourney. He's got the ball-handling and playmaking skills of a guard and the body of a power forwad, a rare combination perfect for today's game.

All things considered, Banchero could be the best passer in this class, which is remarkable at 6'10''. He can make shots from all over the floor and has quick hands in passing lanes. But then again, his defense is still a big question mark.

1. Chet Holmgren

College: Gonzaga, Freshman

Position: PF/C

Age: 20

Stats:14.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 1.9 APG, 3.7 BPG, 60.7% FG, 39.0% 3FG

Chet Holmgren is the most intriguing prospect we've seen in years. He's got the potential to be a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He's long, got great instincts, and was the finest rim protector in the nation by a long stretch.

Holmgren has dominated at every stage of his development thus far. He's an elite outside shooter, a willing passer, and an intelligent player. But he's just 195 pounds despite being 7'1'' with a 7'6'' wingspan. How will his body hold up? How much will he struggle against stronger, more physical big men?