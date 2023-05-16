The most important thing in the NBA is to win the title. But there are four teams still in that race since the Los Angeles Lakers, the Denver Nuggets, the Boston Celtics, and the Miami Heat are the only teams standing.

[Watch the NBA Draft Lottery online free in the US on Fubo]

That means the other 26 franchises should look ahead to the NBA Draft. The first step towards this important event is of course the NBA Draft Lottery. It’s always a key date for every fan base because it could mean a lot for their future.

In 2023 it may be even more impactful than when Zion Williamson declared for the draft for Victor Wembanyama’s presence. The French is a lock to be the first overall pick, so the lottery can almost automatically determine where he is going to land.

When is the NBA Draft Lottery in 2023?

The NBA Draft Lottery 2023 will take place this Tuesday, May 16. It will be happening at the McCormick Place Convention Center, in Chicago.

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch NBA Draft Lottery 2023 in the US

The NBA Draft Lottery 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. ESPN is the other option.