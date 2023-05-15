Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other in what will be the Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Conference finals. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The arrival of the Denver Nuggets to the conference finals is not at all a surprise. They were one of the best of the season, and leaders of the Western Conference, because it was expected that they would reach at least this stage, although of course now they will seek to go for more.

But Los Angeles Lakers have been a big surprise. They had a bad start to the season that did not bode well, but despite that, they have eliminated Stephen Curry‘s Golden State Warriors to reach these conference finals where, although they are not favorites, they will seek to continue giving surprises.

When will Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets be played?

The game for the 2023 NBA Playoffs between Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado will take place this Tuesday, May 16 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets

This 2023 NBA Playoffs game between Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets can be watched in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN.