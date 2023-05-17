The basketball Gods gave back and rewarded arguably the greatest coach in NBA history. Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs will have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and they’re 99.9% using it to get Victor Wembanyama.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recently called Wembanyama ‘the greatest prospect in team sports history,’ citing that scouts are more hyped and excited about having him in the league than even LeBron James.

Likewise, the French prospect is also thrilled by having the chance to play for such a winning organization. He claims the Spurs have a special relationship with his country, and is already ready to follow Tim Duncan’s steps.

Victor Wembanyama Is Ready To Win A Ring Now

“My heart’s beating. I got everyone I love around me,” Wembanyama told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “It’s really a special moment I’m gonna remember for the rest of my life. I’m gonna make everything to win as many games as possible. I’m trying to win a ring ASAP, so be ready.”

“There’s a special relation between France and the Spurs because of Tony (Parker) ,of course, and also Boris (Diaw),” Wembanyama said. “I know half of the country, maybe if not the whole country wanted the Spurs to have the first pick, so I was looking at everyone and everyone was happy, so I was too.”

From a basketball perspective, it was hard to think of a better fit for Wembanyama. He’ll get to work under Tim Duncan’s mentorship and develop his game under one of the greatest masterminds in basketball history.

Wembanyama has the potential to be the most unique player of all time. It’s been quite a while since the Spurs were good, so it was only right that they’d get yet another potential superstar big man with the first-overall pick.