As the NBA Finals are wrapping up, one of the greatest NBA coaches ever Gregg Popovich made a decision on which team to root for ahead of this crucial game.

The Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics are facing each other for the 2022 NBA Finals in its final chapter. Just day before this possible end-of-series matchup, Steve Kerr made an appearence on a local radio show called "95.7 The Game: Damon & Ratto" to talk about this crucial game.

He told the hosts Gregg Popovich texted both Steve Kerr and Ime Udoka before the 2022 NBA Finals even started. As both head coaches consider Pop as a mentor for his coaching career. In fact, both Kerr and Udoka shared as coaching members to Pop in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Team USA.

Among other moments, Kerr played for Popovich from 1998 to 2003 in the San Antonio Spurs, where together they clinched two NBA Championships, first in 1999 and then in 2003. Then, Udoka served as one of his coaching staff members from 2012 to 2019.

Gregg Popovich choses between the Warriors and Celtics

So, Steve Kerr talked among other things about this text. “Pop texted all of us before the series started and said, ‘I am now neutral. I’ll be rooting for everybody.’” Then Kerr added, "I know he’s gonna be thrilled for whoever wins and despondent for whoever loses. That’s genuine Pop, for sure.”

After all, Popovich had to make a decision to be Switzerland as both coaches go head-to-head for the NBA Championship. For Kerr it would mean his 5th NBA title while Udoka could win for the first time a title in his first year as head coach.