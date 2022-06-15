Klay Thompson is known for his astonishing game six performances in the NBA Playoffs. Check out here all his performances since the nickname "Game 6 Klay" was first used.

Klay Thompson has clinched three NBA Championships with the Golden State Warriors not by chance, but with hard work. In fact, he is the first player to have made 60 points in less than 30 minutes of play. In addition, he has won once the three-point contest in the 2016 All-Star Game, it was special because he beat his teammate Stephen Curry in this competition.

He showed the NBA what he was capable of during that 2016 NBA Season. He made his career-high points per game with 24 points in the NBA Playoffs. However, the Warriors didn't avoid to lose the championship to the Cleveland Cavaliers. In fact, that season the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals, something impossible until then.

But this made Klay Thompson stronger. For the 2018 NBA Playoffs, Thompson made his career-high field-goal percentage with 47%. This helped the Golden State Warriors to their 6th NBA title. But this is just the start, Game 6 Klay was already on the run, check out when he was born.

Klay Thompson's Game 6 performances in the playoffs

The date when Klay Thompson got his new nickname as "Game 6 Klay" was on May 28, 2016. It was an elimination game against the Oklahoma CIty Thunder for the Eastern Conference Finals. In that night, Thompson dropped 41 points with 45% from the Field Goal and 61% from the three-point line at the Thunder's arena. He made 11 three-point shots, his career high in the playoffs.

Since that date, Thompson has played six times a Game 6 in the NBA Playoffs. He has averaged 26 points with 49% from the field goal and from the three-point line. In addition, he has 3 games with 30 points or more. Also, Thompson has a record of 4 wins and 2 losses among those games.