Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have broken many records in the NBA postseason. This time the Splash Brothers have set a new landmark from the three-point line in the playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors returned to an NBA Finals series after 3 seasons. Currently, the Dubs are playing against the Boston Celtics for the NBA Championship. As the series is coming to an end, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson’s performances are crucial for their side. Especially the two-time MVP award winner, as he has carried his team during the last game played at the TD Garden.

Whereas for Thompson, he has been a part of the rotation during this final series but has started in some games with a decent performance. Although, both players have given it all to clinch a new NBA title for the San Francisco franchise.

In fact, Klay Thompson is averaging 17 points per game with 43% from the field and from the three-point line, whereas Stephen Curry is averaging 34 points per game with 48% from the field and 50% from the three-point line. The three-point shot is what is at stake in this article.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson set a new record from the three-point line

Since the NBA introduced the three-point line back in 1979, many teams have set their game plan to open their best players for a clean three-point shot. However, there’s not always that chance, especially in tough moments like in the NBA postseason. Despite that, many teams have had duos that sunk shots from those spots to win games or to keep fighting for the NBA championship.

For example, the Chicago Bulls had Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen who combined for 309 three-point shots madejust in the playoffs. Another example is the duo of the Miami Heat composed by LeBron James and Dwayne Wade, who combined for 220 three-point shots made. Finally, the Boston Celtics’ dynasty duo composed by Larry Bird and Kevin McHale who combined for 88 three-point shots made.

With those stats in mind, take a look at what Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have built through their NBA Playoffs run for the Golden State Warriors. In Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Klay Thompson sunk their 1000th three-point shot made for this historic Dubs’ duo. Curry have sunk 555 three-points shots, while Thompson have made 445 three-point shots in their NBA Playoffs history together.