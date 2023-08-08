Playing in the NBA is not as easy as it seems. It can be difficult for some players to establish themselves with a franchise, and it is not easy to get a big contract. This has led some players to travel to Europe to play with teams like FC Barcelona.

It is not the first time that a former NBA player has played in the ACB, the league where FC Barcelona competes. However, it is not common for a big name to leave the NBA to play overseas unless they are already in the final stages of their career.

FC Barcelona recently won the ACB title, their second in three years. Unfortunately, they were unable to extend their Copa del Rey streak of two consecutive victories (2020-2021 and 2021-2022). They reached the quarterfinals in the 2022-2023 season.

Who was the former Boston Celtics player who signed with FC Barcelona?

According to FC Barcelona Basketball and Priority Sports, the former Boston Celtics player who recently signed with FC Barcelona is Jabari Parker. He played for the Celtics for two seasons, from 2021 to 2022.

Parker is not the only American player to have played for FC Barcelona. Other notable players include Dan Godfread, Joey Dorsey, Ben Coleman, Wallace Bryant, and Alan Anderson.