The 2023-2024 NBA season has been a roller coaster for the Atlanta Hawks, led by their dynamic young star Trae Young. The Hawks have shown flashes of their potential, but they have also struggled with inconsistency.

Despite the team’s ups and downs, Trae Young has been a bright spot this season. He is averaging 27.1 points and 10.7 assists per game, and he is shooting 35.3% from three-point range. Young has been a nightmare for opposing defenses, and he is one of the most exciting players in the league to watch.

Young is doing his job, but the Hawks have not been able to translate Young’s individual brilliance into consistent team success. They are currently in tenth place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 9-10 (December 4).

Trae isn’t leading the assists percentage category

According to Basketball Reference, Trae Young does not have the highest assist percentage to date, the player who is leading that category is NBA Champion Nikola Jokic with 48.5%, while Young is in the 4th spot with 43.2%.

The good news is that Trae Young is the second player with the most assists so far this season, behind Nikola Jokic (196), Young has 192 assists. He is a key player for the Hawks as no other player on the roster is averaging as many assists as Young.

Despite the good season for Trae Young, the Hawks’ inconsistency could leave him without a spot in the playoffs. They have three injured players, Bufkin, Gueye and Jalen Johnson.

Despite their struggles, the Hawks still have hope for the rest of the season. They have a talented roster, and they are capable of making a deep playoff run if they can put it all together.

Have the Atlanta Hawks ever won an NBA championship?

Yes, the Atlanta Hawks have won one NBA championship. They won the championship in 1958 when they were known as the St. Louis Hawks. The Hawks defeated the Boston Celtics in six games in the NBA Finals.

How many NBA teams has Trae Young played on?

Trae Young has only played on one NBA team, the Atlanta Hawks. He was drafted by the Hawks with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, and he has been with the team ever since. He played college basketball with Oklahoma.