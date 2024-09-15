Trending topics:
nba

NBA insider explains how Lakers star LeBron James will approach NBA retirement

An NBA analyst breaks down how LeBron James might handle the end of his legendary career.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena

By Gianni Taina

As LeBron James enters his 22nd NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to make history. Not only could fans witness the first-ever father-son duo in NBA history if LeBron and Bronny play together, but they’ll also see LeBron match Vince Carter’s record for the longest career in the league.

While the Lakers secured a contract extension for “The King,” questions remain about LeBron’s future, particularly if the team, now led by head coach JJ Redick, struggles like last season. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin dismissed the idea of LeBron retiring without fanfare, even if the season disappoints.

“I mean, LeBron signed an extension this summer where he only has one year guaranteed,” McMenamin said. “But I wouldn’t start looking at like this is going to be the clock starting to tick down on his career, where he would walk away from the Lakers and retire because they had struggled throughout the season. He’s going to be on his own timeline.”

Advertisement

And I think when it’s the final march of LeBron, perhaps the final March rather than the Last Dance, we’re all going to know,” McMenamin continued. “It’s going to be must-see TV. It’s going to be the LeBron tour, visiting all 28 NBA cities, culminating in a spectacular farewell.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers makes the slam dunk against the Denver Nuggets. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers makes the slam dunk against the Denver Nuggets. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Advertisement

LeBron’s longtime friend shares insights into retirement plans

LeBron’s business partner and close friend, Maverick Carter, spoke on The Pat McAfee Show about LeBron’s post-retirement ambitions, confirming the superstar’s desire to own an NBA team.

“LeBron is dead set on owning an NBA team,” Carter said. “But he’s still playing, and I have no idea how much longer he’s gonna play. I would’ve thought that he would be done a few years ago, but he’s out there with the beard now, with the grey, still letting the young guys know that grandpops is out here still ballin’.”

Advertisement
NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss reacts to LeBron James’ decision about Bronny James

see also

NBA News: Lakers owner Jeanie Buss reacts to LeBron James’ decision about Bronny James

Which franchise could LeBron James buy?

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has hinted at potential league expansion, with Las Vegas as a top contender for a new franchise. According to Bloomberg, possible bidders for a Las Vegas team include LeBron James, his business partners, and the company behind Red Bull.

NBA News: JJ Redick makes something clear over LeBron James, Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers new season

see also

NBA News: JJ Redick makes something clear over LeBron James, Anthony Davis ahead of Lakers new season

The price tag, which includes building a new arena, could be as high as $7 billion, according to two sports advisors with experience in selling NBA teams.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Legend Dirk Nowitzki makes big compliment to Luka Doncic's Mavericks teammate
NBA

NBA News: Legend Dirk Nowitzki makes big compliment to Luka Doncic's Mavericks teammate

NFL News: Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell provides update on Justin Jefferson's quad contusion
NFL

NFL News: Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell provides update on Justin Jefferson's quad contusion

NFL News: 49ers, Kyle Shanahan still uncertain on Christian McCaffrey's return date
NFL

NFL News: 49ers, Kyle Shanahan still uncertain on Christian McCaffrey's return date

Former NBA player envisions an MVP candidate from Dallas Mavericks after Klay Thompson's arrival
NBA

Former NBA player envisions an MVP candidate from Dallas Mavericks after Klay Thompson's arrival

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo