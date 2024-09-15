NBA insider explains how Lakers star LeBron James will approach NBA retirement

An NBA analyst breaks down how LeBron James might handle the end of his legendary career.

As LeBron James enters his 22nd NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are set to make history. Not only could fans witness the first-ever father-son duo in NBA history if LeBron and Bronny play together, but they’ll also see LeBron match Vince Carter’s record for the longest career in the league.

While the Lakers secured a contract extension for “The King,” questions remain about LeBron’s future, particularly if the team, now led by head coach JJ Redick, struggles like last season. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin dismissed the idea of LeBron retiring without fanfare, even if the season disappoints.

“I mean, LeBron signed an extension this summer where he only has one year guaranteed,” McMenamin said. “But I wouldn’t start looking at like this is going to be the clock starting to tick down on his career, where he would walk away from the Lakers and retire because they had struggled throughout the season. He’s going to be on his own timeline.”

“And I think when it’s the final march of LeBron, perhaps the final March rather than the Last Dance, we’re all going to know,” McMenamin continued. “It’s going to be must-see TV. It’s going to be the LeBron tour, visiting all 28 NBA cities, culminating in a spectacular farewell.”

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers makes the slam dunk against the Denver Nuggets. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

LeBron’s longtime friend shares insights into retirement plans

LeBron’s business partner and close friend, Maverick Carter, spoke on The Pat McAfee Show about LeBron’s post-retirement ambitions, confirming the superstar’s desire to own an NBA team.

“LeBron is dead set on owning an NBA team,” Carter said. “But he’s still playing, and I have no idea how much longer he’s gonna play. I would’ve thought that he would be done a few years ago, but he’s out there with the beard now, with the grey, still letting the young guys know that grandpops is out here still ballin’.”

Which franchise could LeBron James buy?

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has hinted at potential league expansion, with Las Vegas as a top contender for a new franchise. According to Bloomberg, possible bidders for a Las Vegas team include LeBron James, his business partners, and the company behind Red Bull.

The price tag, which includes building a new arena, could be as high as $7 billion, according to two sports advisors with experience in selling NBA teams.

