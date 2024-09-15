NFL News: Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell provides update on Justin Jefferson's quad contusion

Justin Jefferson delivered an incredible performance in Week 2’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, leading the Vikings to a 23-17 victory over one of the league’s favorites. However, Jefferson reportedly sustained a quad contusion, and he is considered day-to-day according to the update provided by head coach Kevin O’Connell during the press conference.

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.