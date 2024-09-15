Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell provides update on Justin Jefferson's quad contusion

Concerns were raised after news broke of Justin Jefferson's quad injury. Despite his strong performance during the victory against the San Francisco 49ers, there’s been a positive update from head coach Kevin O’Connell regarding Jefferson's condition.

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
© Getty ImagesJustin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

By Richard Tovar

Justin Jefferson delivered an incredible performance in Week 2’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, leading the Vikings to a 23-17 victory over one of the league’s favorites. However, Jefferson reportedly sustained a quad contusion, and he is considered day-to-day according to the update provided by head coach Kevin O’Connell during the press conference.

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Legend Dirk Nowitzki makes big compliment to Luka Doncic's Mavericks teammate
NBA

NBA News: Legend Dirk Nowitzki makes big compliment to Luka Doncic's Mavericks teammate

NFL News: 49ers, Kyle Shanahan still uncertain on Christian McCaffrey's return date
NFL

NFL News: 49ers, Kyle Shanahan still uncertain on Christian McCaffrey's return date

Former NBA player envisions an MVP candidate from Dallas Mavericks after Klay Thompson's arrival
NBA

Former NBA player envisions an MVP candidate from Dallas Mavericks after Klay Thompson's arrival

NBA insider explains how Lakers star LeBron James will approach NBA retirement
NBA

NBA insider explains how Lakers star LeBron James will approach NBA retirement

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo