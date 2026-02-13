Chris Paul retires with 12,552 assists in his NBA career: How many does LeBron James need to catch him?

Chris Paul officially retired from the NBA at 40 years old, becoming one of the oldest players to step away from the game. His career shaped an entire generation and cemented him as one of the greatest point guards ever, further defining a legacy built on vision, control, and leadership. Even with Paul gone, LeBron James remains active and could still make a push toward that assist milestone.

Paul’s retirement on February 13, 2026, left his historic total at 12,552 assists, placing him second on the all-time list. To match that number, LeBron, who currently sits at roughly 11,610, would need 942 more dimes. Although he continues to defy time at 41 years old, a gap of nearly a thousand assists represents a massive challenge that likely would require at least two more full seasons at his current rate.

To understand the magnitude of the chase, if LeBron averages seven assists per game, he would need around 135 additional appearances to surpass the mark of the Point God. That pace would demand he plays virtually every game left on the current schedule and the entirety of the 2026-2027 NBA campaign. Given his unprecedented longevity, the record is within reach, yet it depends entirely on how long he chooses to continue playing and whether he can avoid major injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul’s career, therefore, ended with a considerable edge over the King in this particular category, reinforcing his identity as a pure floor general devoted to distribution. While LeBron already owns the all-time scoring record and keeps climbing the assists rankings, the 12,552 figure now becomes the golden reference for anyone chasing greatness as a passer, still far behind the seemingly untouchable number posted by John Stockton.

Chris Paul during his time with the Clippers.

Advertisement

The list of the all time assist leaders

John Stockton, 15,806 assists Chris Paul, 12,552 assists Jason Kidd, 12,091 assists LeBron James, approximately 11,610 assists (active) Steve Nash, 10,335 assists Mark Jackson, 10,334 assists Magic Johnson, 10,141 assists

Advertisement

see also Which artists are performing at the 2026 NBA All-Star weekend?

Chris Paul legacy

Paul, who will turn 41 in May, became the first player in NBA history to compile at least 20,000 points and 10,000 assists. He finished second in total career assists with 12,552, trailing only Stockton, a measure of both durability and elite playmaking across more than two decades.

Advertisement

He earned a spot on the league’s 75th Anniversary Team and served as president of the National Basketball Players Association from 2013 to 2021. Paul will also be remembered as a fierce competitor who, despite repeated deep runs, never captured the NBA’s ultimate prize. He won Olympic gold medals with the United States in Beijing in 2008 and in London in 2012, adding international glory to his résumé.

He came painfully close to a title in 2021, when the Phoenix Suns reached the Finals and took the first two games against the Milwaukee Bucks. Powered by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday, the Bucks answered with four straight victories to secure the championship. Paul started all six games in that series and averaged 21.8 points and 8.2 assists, one final reminder of his brilliance on the biggest stage.

Advertisement