Lakers’ LeBron James reportedly has only three options for next season, with retirement among them

The Los Angeles Lakers are going through an uncomfortable stretch of the season as they continue to struggle defensively. Despite having LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the roster, they are not positioning themselves as clear NBA championship contenders. There is growing concern that this may be the only realistic window to contend with both superstars together.

Recent reports have intensified scrutiny around comments that reportedly frustrate James regarding his time with the Lakers. As a result, the relationship appears strained, and his future with the franchise is increasingly uncertain. At this stage, James is left with only three realistic options.

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, LeBron James now faces three clear paths. Speaking on Get Up, Windhorst explains that James can remain with the Lakers, noting that a trade is not an option due to his no-trade clause and that staying would likely require a pay cut. He can also choose to join another team, or he can decide to retire from the NBA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Financial factors further complicate the decision. James is currently under a two-year, $101.3 million fully guaranteed contract, earning an average of $50.6 million per season. In the 2025–26 season, his salary and cap hit reach $52.6 million, and with the deal expiring after that year, he is set to become a free agent, placing him at a critical crossroads.

LeBron James of Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

The leading candidate to land LeBron James

Given the current landscape, the option of joining another team is gaining traction, especially as the Golden State Warriors shift direction after Jimmy Butler suffers a season-ending ACL injury and trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets for Michael Porter Jr. stall. Golden State is now viewed as a logical destination if James decides to move on.

Advertisement

see also Kyrie Irving injury update: Mavericks receive major boost with tentative return date

Interest from the Warriors is not new, and the possibility of pairing LeBron James with Stephen Curry remains a long-standing league-wide discussion. Seeing two of the defining players of their generation on the same roster would instantly reshape the NBA title picture.

Advertisement

Tension surrounding the Lakers continues to fuel that speculation. According to ESPN, James and his agent, Rich Paul, were set to meet with Lakers governor Jeanie Buss to clear the air following a report that created internal friction. While Buss later denied any frustration with the superstar and James publicly downplayed the reports, the underlying strain continues to raise questions about his long-term future in Los Angeles.