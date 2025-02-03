The Dallas Mavericks have experienced an up-and-down season, struggling with consistency throughout the NBA campaign. Additionally, Luka Doncic dealt with a series of injuries that sidelined him for multiple games. In response, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison made the decision to shift the team’s focus toward defense. However, this may not be the only factor behind the move. NBA insiders revealed an incident between Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks that may have also played a role in the blockbuster trade.

“This season, he missed 27 games, including the past six weeks since straining his left calf for the fourth time in three years. He gained weight while he was out, which frustrated team officials, sources said. The primary reasoning for an 11-day absence in late November, officially attributed to a right wrist sprain, was to provide Doncic time to shed weight after he had ballooned into the high 260s,” stated Tim MacMahon and Ramona Shelburne on ESPN.

Luka Doncic‘s fitness has long been a topic of controversy, with many NBA insiders suggesting that his injuries could be linked to conditioning concerns. Reports indicate that Doncic allegedly gained weight during his recovery, which frustrated key figures within the Mavericks organization. While his on-court performance was consistently elite, this issue may have played a significant role in the team’s decision to move on from him.

However, the decision to move on from Luka Doncic carries significant risk. If he can improve his physical condition, he has the potential to be one of the best players on the Lakers. His scoring ability is undeniable, over the past two seasons, he averaged 33.9 points in 2023-24 and 32.4 points in 2022-23. Additionally, Doncic finished third in the 2023-24 NBA MVP race, further cementing his status as one of the league’s elite talents.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks walks off the court after the loss to the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on October 31, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

How did Luka Doncic react to being traded to the Lakers?

Luka Doncic was not reportedly informed of the trade beforehand, which left him visibly upset. Former NBA player Chandler Parsons revealed that Doncic had just purchased a $15 million home last week, unaware of the impending move. Additionally, sources claim the star guard was emotional upon learning about the trade, allegedly breaking down in tears.

Luka Doncic’s reported $15 million investment suggests he had no intention or expectation of leaving the Mavericks anytime soon, as such decisions are typically planned well in advance. His frustration stemmed not only from being left out of trade discussions but also from the personal and family disruptions caused by the unexpected move.