James Harden has been swept up in a wave of rumors and other news regarding his future, but so far he is still a player for the Philadelphia 76ers and it is very likely that he will start the upcoming 2023-2024 NBA season with them.

Despite the rumors, he is still a top player who can contribute a lot to the franchise. The 76ers know they need him to go far in the upcoming season. Harden has never won a ring before, but the upcoming season could be the one for that.

Everyone knows what happened when Harden left Houston and Brooklyn: he forced his release from those franchises, who really didn’t want to let him go. That’s what he’s said to be doing with the Philadelphia 76ers, albeit with less fanfare. Based on recent comments from his agent, it is likely that he will stay another year.

What is James Harden’s top goal according to his agent?

During a recent interview on Hidden Gems, his agent Troy Payne revealed that James Harden’s top goal is to enter the upcoming season in the “best shape of his career.” Payne referred to the fact that Harden would be willing to give everything for Philadelphia.

In addition to that, Payne also said that Harden’s name could be in the MVP discussion of the upcoming season. So far, Harden has won just one MVP in 2018, but he’s a 10-time NBA All-Star.