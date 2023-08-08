Pat Riley is not only the president of the Miami Heat, but he is also a legend among head coaches and players. He has won a total of nine NBA championships, mostly as a head coach and executive.

His personal awards and career highlights make him one of the few people who can rightly say who is the best player in the history of the Miami Heat.

Any fan could point to LeBron James, who certainly left a legacy and important stats during his years playing in Miami. However, other players who were by his side are also considered top players.

So, who is the best player in Miami Heat history according to Pat Riley?

According to a recent interview with Brady Hawk for Five Reasons Sports, Riley named Dwyane Wade as the best player to have played for the Miami Heat. He said, “Dwyane is the greatest player that ever played for the Heat, and that’s not an insult to LeBron.”

Riley also praised Wade for helping him get to the Hall of Fame. He said, “He helped me become a Hall of Fame guy. I love him dearly, I just do.” Riley also remembered the 2006 Finals, when Wade led the Heat to a championship, and said, “He was the greatest player on the planet.”