The Boston Celtics just signed Jaylen Brown to the most lucrative contract extension in NBA history. Needless to say, that has been a big talking point for weeks now.

Brown is a very good player but not a superstar. And, in all honesty, chances are he’ll never reach that status, so it’s hard to justify paying him that much money at the moment.

At least, that’s what Golden State Warriors legend Rick Barry seems to think, as he recently called him out for his unimpressive performances in the playoffs and his proneness to turn the ball over.

Rick Barry Criticizes Jaylen Brown’s Contract

“You look at some of the contracts they have, like Brown—$ 306 million. I mean, that’s just hard for me to believe,” Barry said. “You know what his average in the playoffs for them is 18.5 points a game. I mean, 18.5 points a game, and he’s going to make $69 million in the last year of his contract. But 18.5 points a game, that’s nothing! Seriously.”

“To pay somebody that kind of money, and he’s a nice player, I really like him, but man, he’s got to improve his game,” added Barry. “He turns the ball over too much, he tries to force things, and so does his teammate Tatum. That’s one of the reasons they lost to the Warriors two seasons ago. They make too many turnovers.”

Brown isn’t to blame for that contract; it’s just the way the league is structured nowadays. Nevertheless, he’ll have to play way above his head to be able to live up to such a massive deal.