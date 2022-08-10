The 2022-23 NBA Season is getting really close to start. And, as the way the season ended for this short list of players, many of them could have a shot to shine really bright in the 2022-23 NBA Season.

Many young stars had astonishing performances last season. However, the Golden State Warriors as one of the most experienced teams in the NBA ended up as the 2022 NBA Champions. Despite this fact, there are players who can improve their last season performance to carry their teams.

And as many athletes have said before, when an athlete hits the 25-year-old landmark, most of the experts say he could be in his best time from the physical standpoint. Therefore, many NBA young stars are reaching that age in which their body gives in to the best.

This is a 10-man list of NBA players who had decent performances last season, and achieved many personal goals. But, they haven't got the extra chip on their side to clinch an NBA Championship Ring or get as close as possible. However, this 2022-23 NBA Season, could be their closest opportunity.

Western Conference 25 years-old and younger players to shine in the 2022-23 NBA Season

1. Ja Morant

Last season for Ja Morant was full of achievements. He won the Most Improved Player award, and he was selected to the All-Star game for the first time. Also, Morant averaged 27 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds in 57 games. So, it is safe to assume he could improve so much for the upcoming season.

2. Devin Booker

Despite his astonishing performance, Devin Booker lashed out at the end when the Phoenix Suns fell short to the Dallas Mavericks. However, Booker averaged 27 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in 68 games in 2021-22 season. Therefore, the 25-year-old has the skills necessary to carry his team to another NBA Finals series in the next season.

3. Luka Doncic

For Luka Doncic last season was full of challenges. He had to battle against a recurring injury through the season, but was able to be selected for his third All-Star game. Also, he finally made it to the Western Conference finals, but fell short to the NBA Champions.The 23-year-old averaged 28 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists in 65 games. So, next season could be a breakthrough for him as he already was working on his physique during the off-season.

4. Brandon Ingram

The New Orleans Pelicans were a nice surprise in the last season's NBA Playoffs. However, the unexperienced team struggled and fell short to the Phoenix Suns.Brandon Ingram's perfomance was huge. He averaged 23 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in 55 games in the 2021-22 season. So, the 24-year-old player could carry his team to another NBA Playoffs surprise next season.

5. DeAndre Ayton

The 24-year-old player signed a max-deal with the Phoenix Suns to be one of the highest paid players in the NBA next season. Therefore, he needs to prove his value to the fans. He has to carry his team towards an NBA Finals series, at least. Ayton averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds in 58 games in 2021-22 NBA Season.

Eastern Conference 25 years-old and younger players to shine in the 2022-23 NBA Season

1. Trae Young

Despite Trae Young made it for a second time to the All-Star game, the Atlanta Hawks were nowhere near to perform as they were expected to. Therefore, the 23-year-old guard needs to manage better his skills towards a better performance. Last season, Young averaged 28 points, 10 assists and 3 rebounds in 76 games, so, the next season could have incredible numbers if he can work well with his team.

2. LaMelo Ball

Last season was a breakthrough for one of the Ball brothers. In fact, LaMelo Ball averaged 20 points, 7 assists and 6 rebounds in 75 games to be selected for his first-ever All-Star game. So, as a 20-year-old he has got all time to improve and help his team the Charlotte Hornets to make it at least to the NBA Playoffs next season.

3. Jaylen Brown

The 25-year-old had one of the best performances last season. Brown played his first NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics, as one of the key players in the series. In fact, he averaged 23 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists in 66 games. So, this next season could be an MVP-contender one for him.

4. Jayson Tatum

Brown's partner in crime, but no less important. Tatum had clutch performances in the 2022 NBA Playoffs to carry the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals. However, the unexperienced 24-year-old couldn't managed it. Also, he averaged 27 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists in 76 games. So the next season could be a championship-worthy for him.

5. Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo could have been the reason the Miami Heat played the Eastern Conference finals. However, the 25-year-old needs to improve his offensive skills to be a more complete player. Last season he averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists in 56 games. So, next season could be his prime season as the Heat need his best performance.



