Stephen A. Smith shared his true thoughts on Kyrie Irving and explained why he has a real problem with him. Check out what he said about it.

We can all agree on the fact that Kyrie Irving is one of the most gifted scorers in NBA history. We can also respect him for standing up for what he believes in, as controversial as it may seem. But we can also hold him accountable for not showing up when the Brooklyn Nets needed him the most.

We're not talking about the COVID-19 vaccine; it goes way back. He took some time off in his first season with the team, disrespected coach Steve Nash from day one, and created nothing but trouble and drama throughout the season.

That's why so many people have held grudges to him over the past couple of years, as it's been a trend that's followed him on every team. Also, that's why Stephen A. Smith has been so critical of him lately.

Stephen A. Smith Explains Why He's So Hard On Kyrie Irving

"Kyrie is a spectacular talent, who works hard, works on his craft, conscientious brother, heart's in the right place off the court, wants to do good things for people, wants to be helpful, not a bad person, is all. But he's got something that all of y'all can speak on," Smith said on the 'I Am Athlete' podcast.

"You got certain cats that everything is OK as long as they do it on their own terms," Smith explained. "If you ask them to do it on somebody else's terms, they got a problem with it, which I respect when you're an entrepreneur. But when you got your hand off somebody else's money, you gotta capitulate to something. You can't just sit up here and do what you wanna do!"

"Kyrie's the reason KD (Kevin Durant) in Brooklyn," Smith continued. "Kyrie's the reason (coach) Steve Nash in Brooklyn. Kyrie and them the reason that Kenny Atkinson is out as the head coach. Brooklyn lays out the carpet for you. If I got you, and you, and you to do something, I'm in. Because y'all here because of me! That was my issue. I wasn't no talking about no damn vaccine! I'm talking about, 'Yo, you know what this is. You know you brought this all together!'"

Of course, Stephen A. is a product and handles himself as such, so maybe his words oughta be taken with a grain of salt. But Irving has failed to show his commitment to the Nets from day one. Hopefully, that will finally change in year four.