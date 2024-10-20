NBA News: Anthony Davis addresses LeBron, Bronny's competitivity in Lakers' practice

With the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves approaching, Anthony Davis highlighted the competitive spirit shared by LeBron James and Bronny James during Los Angeles Lakers practices.

The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for a challenging 2024-25 NBA season under the leadership of first-year head coach JJ Redick. With aspirations to finish higher than last season’s 7th-place spot, both the experienced veterans and younger players seem to be bonding and fostering a new team mentality. After Sunday’s practice, Anthony Davis addressed the fierce competitiveness between LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, on the court.

In basketball, it’s crucial to train with the same intensity you bring to games, and the James duo exemplifies that mindset. Their competitive spirit, even in practice, has boosted the team’s morale ahead of the season opener. Davis shared some insights from a recent moment between the two:

“Bronny hit a three over him (LeBron) today and everybody was talking smack, in Bronny’s favor,” Davis said. “Then Bron came down and bullied somebody. Took it out on who, I forgot who it was, got a layup. Bronny came back down, hit another three, and Bron wanted the ball,” he added, highlighting the intensity and competition between the father and son, even during practice.

“So you can see, even though they weren’t matched up, the competition is there. And that’s what we love to see,” Davis concluded. He called Bronny’s presence “something special” and noted that seeing both Jameses on the court together pushes the entire team to perform at a higher level.

LeBron James (L) #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers blocks a 3-point shot by his son Bronny James #9 of the Lakers as they warm up before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 111-97.

Lakers’ goal for 2024-25 season

With a new head coach, new strategies, and a LeBron James nearing 40, the Lakers are under pressure to start the NBA season strong. The team is looking to avoid the struggles of recent years, where they finished 7th three times in the last four seasons, and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs twice. In the 2021-22 season, the Lakers even failed to reach the play-in tournament.

This season will undoubtedly be challenging, but preseason performances have shown promise, especially with Redick’s tactics enhancing the play of players like D’Angelo Russell and Davis. If the Lakers can reach the form they had in previous years, they could be in contention for a deep playoff run.

Lakers’ October regular season schedule