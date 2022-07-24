The 2022-23 NBA season is months away. However, most players are already talking about it. For example, Bam Adebayo has made a huge promise for the upcoming season.

Many NBA teams have already started foreseeing their starters, bench and rotation players for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA Season. This concerns the Miami Heat, as the last season's runners-up to the Eastern Conference title are highly under pressure to go over their last season's performance.

Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are among the Heat's players that need to step up for the Florida franchise to clinch the Eastern Conference finals and the 1st place of the East once again. It has been said that is the defensive side of a team that wins championships. Therefore, Bam Adebayo is the first player that needs to step up.

However, the Heat's starting lineup is currently incomplete. As PJ Tucker left on free-agency to the Philadelphia 76ers. Therefore, the Heat are running out of the time as Erik Spoelstra needs his team complete to start their trainning sesions ahead of the 2022-23 NBA Season.

Bam Adebayo makes a prediction ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season

Bam Adebayo could be one of the best defenders of today's NBA. In fact, Adebayo averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists in 56 games during last NBA season. Also, he averaged 7 rebounds on the defensive end of the court. Also, this past season he had 13 first-place votes for the Defensive Player of Year award.

Therefore, when Adebayo was asked about his personal goals for the upcoming 2022-23 NBA Season, Adebayo said "I should have won it (the DPOY award) the last two years and I will win it this year." This according to the Miami Heat reporter Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel.

As its recalled, last 2021-22 NBA season, Bam Adebayo couldn't make it to the Defensive Player of Year finalists. However, he was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team alongside Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors, Robert Williams III of the Boston Celtics, Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks and Matisse Thybulle of the Philadelphia 76ers.