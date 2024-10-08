NBA News: Basketball trainer makes major revelation about LeBron James' son Bronny's NBA Draft aptitude

A basketball trainer reveals major insights into his work with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' son, Bronny, and his preparation for the NBA Draft process.

The basketball trainer shared his experience working with Los Angeles Lakers player Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, as he prepares to compete in the NBA, and also made an interesting revelation.

Bronny James was selected by the Lakers in the NBA Draft and recently made his preseason debut. Despite the criticism and negative comments, he has received, the coach defends his talent and potential.

Chris Brickley praised Bronny’s mindset and work ethic, despite the challenges he has faced, including a heart condition that required surgery. However, Bronny has shown determination and resilience, and Brickley described how both Bronny and his father, LeBron, handled the Lakers’ draft process.

“Not getting drafted the first night is a tough pill to swallow,” Brickley said. “The following day, LeBron had a workout scheduled, but in my mind, I was wondering if Bronny would show up, too.” Brickley added, according to NBA.com.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sets a screen for Bronny James #9 against Tyus Jones #21 of the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

“So, 9 a.m. comes around, and they both walk in. Bronny had one of his best workouts. The whole world is saying, ‘Oh, you didn’t get drafted on Day 1,’ but he comes in ready to work. They got a good 90-minute workout in, and that was a sign that he’s mature and ready for whatever is thrown his way.“ Brickley said.

LeBron James’ impact on Bronny’s development

LeBron James‘ role as both a father and mentor has been crucial in Bronny’s development as an NBA prospect. His support and guidance have played a key role in Bronny’s growth and readiness for the league.