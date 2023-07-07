Damian Lillard has officially requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers and already picked as his next destination the Miami Heat to play with Jimmy Butler. Though the star is currently under contract until the 2026-2027 season, he definitely wants an exit.

In 2022, Lillard signed that two-year extension worth $225 million. However, the future became uncertain after the recent moves made by the team, especially when they took Scoot Henderson in the 2023 NBA Draft.

So, just a few days later, a final decision was made. Damian Lillard shocked the NBA looking for a new team. Now, in another surprising turn of events, the Blazers could have pointed out what’s next.

Report: Blazers match the offer sheet of Matisse Thybulle

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers will match the three-year, $33 million offer sheet made by the Dallas Mavericks to Matisse Thybulle. They have that choice as the player is a restricted free agent.

Thybulle is only 26-years old and became a tremendous defensive option for many teams during the start of agency. The Mavs took their chance to boost a roster with names such as Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams.

However, the Portland Trail Blazers see Matisse Thybulle as part of their future and many experts believe this is one of the first steps toward the inevitable: a Damian Lillard’s trade.