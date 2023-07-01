Bradley Beal is one of the biggest signings in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns have a star caliber roster which also includes Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. They’re favorites in a very crowded Western Conference.

In exchange for Beal, the Washington Wizards received Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and multiple second-round draft picks. Just a few days later, Paul ended with the Golden State Warriors after a trade for Jordan Poole.

Now, it’s time for Bradley Beal to shine in Phoenix. However, in an incredible message, he knows pretty well who’s the leader of the Suns. It’s uncharted territory for the NBA star.

Bradley Beal’s first message for Devin Booker

During his official presentation as a new player of the Phoenix Suns, Bradley Beal had nothing but praise for Kevin Durant, but, especially toward Devin Booker as the face of the franchise.

“I understand that this is Book nation. I understand that this is his stomping grounds. This is his arena. I’m excited for that. I’m excited to be able to play with two Hall of Famers. I’ve never done that.”

Beal won’t try to assume a leading role or collect massive individual stats as the main goal is a championship. “You go in and be who you are. They already told me from Day 1. We don’t want you to come in and be anybody but yourself. We all gotta compete. We all gotta do this thing together and make it happen.”