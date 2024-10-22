NBA News: Celtics star Jaylen Brown makes bold statement about being part of Team USA

Boston Celtics star and NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown made a bold statement about his future with Team USA at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

When the final roster of Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics was announced, many were surprised by the omission of NBA Finals MVP and Boston Celtics champion Jaylen Brown.

Following Kawhi Leonard’s injury, most expected Brown to be the obvious replacement. However, Team USA chose to add Brown’s Celtics teammate, Derrick White, to the roster instead.

In a conversation with Stephen A. Smith, Brown expressed his stance regarding the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. “I’ll say this. In 2028 if I have to sign with Nike to increase my likelihood to play USA basketball, I think I’ll pass,” Brown declared. “I think the industry needs some new energy, some new creativity, and some new options,” he shared.

Brown went further to criticize the current landscape of endorsement deals, particularly how shoe companies define an athlete’s value. “I think the way shoe companies go about issuing deals and illustrating people’s value in terms of (intellectual property), creative control, and how involved you are in the process needs to change,” he added.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics speaks to the media during Boston Celtics Media Day. Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Brown’s exclusion from the 2024 Olympic roster was a significant disappointment for the Celtics star, especially after his standout performances helped Boston capture the NBA title.

Derrick White addresses rumors about Brown’s exclusion

Following the announcement of White’s inclusion in Team USA, speculation arose suggesting that Brown was upset with White for taking his spot.

White quickly shut down those rumors, explaining there were no issues between him and Brown. Speaking with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, White recounted their conversation.

“Jaylen gave me a call, and I was like, ‘Yeah, you didn’t need to call me. I know we’re good,’” White, a first-time Olympian, said. “He just wanted to clear things up, and I told him we’re all good. There’s never been a problem or issue between us. He’s a hell of a player, and I’ve never had anything bad to say about JB.”

