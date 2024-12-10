NBA News: Clippers HC Tyronn Lue gets brutally honest on Leonard's distress during recovery

The players who have truly experienced the challenge of recovering from a serious injury are the ones who can best understand the mental and physical toll it takes. Often, fans overlook this aspect, jumping to conclusions or making assumptions. Such was the case with Kawhi Leonard, whose return to the court has been a topic of much speculation. The Los Angeles Clippers star is nearing his NBA regular-season debut, and head coach Tyronn Lue is hopeful that Leonard will be ready to contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming challenges.

With James Harden sidelined due to injury, Leonard’s return could provide a crucial boost to the Clippers’ lineup. Alongside Norman Powell, who has stepped up in Harden’s absence, Leonard could be the key piece Tyronn Lue has been searching for to complete his game plan. In a recent conversation with Stephen A. Smith on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Lue addressed Leonard’s recovery and the struggles he’s faced throughout this process.

Lue was candid about the emotional and physical challenges Leonard has endured, especially under the scrutiny of fans and media. “For him, it’s more frustrating than anything,” Lue said. “He wants to be on the floor. He wants to play every time he can, but sometimes it’s just bad timing.”

Lue went on to share a personal moment of conversation with Leonard, emphasizing the emotional toll of his injury. “It’s not like he said, ‘Okay, we get to the playoffs and I don’t want to play.’ It’s been some tough days, some tough nights. I’ve had talks with Kawhi where he’s nearly in tears, expressing how he feels like he’s let the team down. But the reality is, injuries are something you can’t control.”

LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during a game against the Toronto Raptors.

Lue shares thoughts on Leonard’s work ethic

Tyronn Lue opened up about Kawhi Leonard’s dedication as a professional basketball player, highlighting the effort Leonard puts in despite the challenges he’s faced with injuries. “He’s one of those guys who works extremely hard every single day to be on the floor,” Lue said. “Unfortunately, it’s just been bad luck for him. He’s in the weight room, on the court, constantly working on his game, but injuries have still held him back.”

Lue also expressed his frustration over Leonard’s situation with the Clippers. “It’s tough for me to watch, because I see the work he puts in—his teammates see it, the organization sees it,” Lue said. “Then, when it’s time to play, he’s unable to go. It’s just sad.”

Despite these setbacks, Lue and the Clippers organization have encouraged Leonard to prioritize his long-term health over rushing back into action. “We told him, ‘Look, Kawhi, you’re only about 40% right now. You can’t go out there.’ We had to be honest with him because pushing through could make things worse,” Lue explained. “That’s why I always say, he’s an unbelievable worker. His dedication is second to none.”

Leonard’s potential return

According to Bill Simmons on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Kawhi Leonard is expected to make his return by December. “My Clippers source tells me Kawhi will be back before Christmas. He’s ramping up and ready to go,” Simmons reported.

If the timeline proves accurate, Clippers fans could see Leonard rejoin the lineup just in time for the crucial holiday stretch. His return potentially gives the team a boost as they head into the busiest part of the NBA regular season.