The wait is almost over for Los Angeles Clippers fans. After a lengthy recovery from injury, Kawhi Leonard has returned to practice and is expected to rejoin the team soon for his NBA season opener. As his comeback draws nearer, both his teammates and head coach Tyronn Lue have shared their thoughts on what his return will mean for the squad.

Leonard has not played in a regular-season game for the Clippers since before the 2023–24 campaign, having been sidelined by a knee injury that has taken longer to heal than anticipated. His prolonged absence has sparked anticipation among fans, teammates, and the coaching staff alike. Now, with Leonard back on the court for practice this week, there’s a renewed sense of optimism within the team.

After Tuesday’s practice, Lue discussed Leonard’s return to action, noting the boost it provided to the team’s morale. “It raised our energy,” Lue said. “Just seeing him on the floor brought a jolt to our team. We really needed that.”

Lue also spoke to the progress Leonard has made during his rehabilitation, emphasizing the impact he’s had on the team’s overall growth. “Kawhi is very excited,” Lue added. “Every day, we’re getting better, and he’s particularly intrigued by our defensive improvements. It’s been great to see him engaged and eager to contribute.“

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 05: James Harden #1 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers converse during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 05, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Leonard’s teammate discusses his return to practice

In addition to the excitement surrounding his return, several teammates have spoken about Kawhi Leonard’s impact during practice. One of them, 24-year-old Jordan Miller, shared his thoughts on Leonard’s presence during Tuesday’s session and what he expects from the star forward as the team prepares for the upcoming NBA regular season.

“Just the energy he brings when he’s on the court. He kind of snuck in there, too. Very Kawhi-like,” Miller said. “It’s like having another leader out there. He’s been a leader off the court, obviously, but having him in the drills with us—it’s a different feeling.”

Miller continued: “We were doing a shooting drill at the beginning of practice, and next thing I know, I’m passing it to Kawhi.” The excitement around Leonard’s return is palpable, and the energy from his teammates will no doubt mirror the buzz in the arena when he steps onto the court for the first time this season at the Intuit Dome.

Lue gives update on Leonard’s availability

While Leonard has been participating in practices, there are still limitations on his contact. Lue addressed the media, confirming that “Kawhi Leonard looks good and is moving well, but he will not play this week“. However, there’s still hope that fans will get to see Leonard back on the floor soon.

“There are still steps he needs to take before returning to contact and, ultimately, game action,” Lue said. With that in mind, the Clippers are preparing for their matchup in the NBA regular season against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. The good news is that James Harden participated in practice on Tuesday and is expected to suit up against Nikola Jokić and company.