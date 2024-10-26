NBA News: Warriors' Hield praises Curry's leadership after standout performance

After the Golden State Warriors’ dominant 127-86 victory over the Utah Jazz, Buddy Hield reflected on how NBA star Stephen Curry has helped him adapt to his new team.

Golden State Warriors‘ new addition Buddy Hield led the team to a commanding win over the Utah Jazz, securing their second victory of the 2024-25 NBA season. After the game, the former Philadelphia 76ers guard shared how Stephen Curry‘s leadership has been instrumental in his smooth transition to the Bay Area.

Hield has quickly adjusted to Steve Kerr‘s system, contributing to the Warriors‘ strong 2-0 season start. During the post-game press conference, when asked about the key to his rapid adaptation, Hield emphasized the team’s collective mindset.

“Everybody has the right intent, the right mindset, preaching togetherness, sacrificing. That’s starting from the leaders Steph and Draymond (Green), Steve (Kerr). Everybody’s coming together as one and everyone’s putting each other first,” Hield said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also spoke highly of Curry’s influence: “Steph is one of the most humble superstars I’ve ever been around. The way he carries himself on and off the basketball court. I just watch them and try to follow their footsteps and just look up to them… I see basketball in a different way than I did in previous teams.”

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a play during the second half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on October 25, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Advertisement

In the matchup against the Jazz, Hield stepped up with his shooting, hitting the three-pointers that Curry missed. He finished as the game’s top scorer with 27 points, a 71% shooting percentage, along with 4 rebounds and 6 assists. If Hield continues this level of performance through the season, the Warriors may not feel the absence of Klay Thompson as much as expected.

Advertisement

Shaq echoes Hield’s thoughts on Curry

Stephen Curry is widely regarded as a future NBA Hall of Famer, and despite his accolades and record-breaking achievements, his character remains unchanged. His humility and approach to the game are often highlighted by fellow stars and newcomers alike. Former Los Angeles Lakers great Shaquille O’Neal recently shared similar sentiments about Curry.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Draymond Green shares his thoughts on Buddy Hield’s strong start with the Warriors

“ You know why I love Steph Curry? Because I’ve never seen that before. I’ve never seen a guy consistently come down. If you look at Steph on the street, he doesn’t have the LeBron muscle, he’s not 6’9” he’s not 6’10”, he looks like a normal office guy. But he’s doing stuff that we’ve never seen before ,” Shaq said in the Unapologetically Angel show with Angel Reese.

Curry’s 2024-25 season so far

While the Warriors have yet to face a significant challenge this season, Stephen Curry is still working to regain his top form. After recovering from a finger injury that kept him out of the last preseason game, Curry has been a vital presence for Golden State, even if not yet at his best.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry scored 17 points (shooting 1-of-3 on two-pointers and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc), adding 9 rebounds, 10 assists, and 2 steals in 25 minutes. Against the Jazz, he tallied 20 points, but struggled with his shooting, converting just 35% of his attempts, alongside 3 rebounds and 4 assists.

Curry was rested during the fourth quarter in both games, with the Warriors boasting a +77-point differential, the best in the NBA. While his playmaking has been critical, Curry’s shooting accuracy from deep could become a concern if it doesn’t improve as the season progresses.