The Lakers want to turn the page fast after a disastrous season and that's why they hired Darvin Ham. The new head coach looks optimistic ahead of his first year in charge, but he already knows Los Angeles' success will depend on one big factor.

A new era has begun in Los Angeles with Darvin Ham taking the reins of the Lakers. The Purple and Gold need to bounce back from a disappointing year, in which they not even made the play-in tournament.

With Frank Vogel gone, Ham is back at the organization but as head coach. The former Milwaukee Bucks assistant is looking forward to turning the Lakers' around, and he believes there's material to do so.

Ham has not only shown praise for LeBron James, but he also made clear he's a huge admirer of Russell Westbrook. However, the new head coach believes the Lakers' biggest factor this season will be Anthony Davis.

Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will be 'the factor' for the Lakers

"With AD, I would say he’s the biggest factor," Ham told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. "I’m looking forward to him having a huge year this year. I know the way we’re going to play is going to benefit him. The way I’m going to take care of him, make sure we take care of him, it’s going to benefit him.

"That size, that skill set, that approach. What you saw in the bubble, we’re bringing that back. And again, we got to make sure we take care of him, meet all of his needs physically and make sure he’s in a good space mentally, spiritually, but he’s the factor. This s— ain’t going to work without AD being right."

Davis could certainly play a pivotal role in the Lakers' resurgence under Ham. Last season, his injuries have taken a toll on the team's aspirations. When healthy, AD has already proven how much he can help LeBron. Therefore, it makes perfect sense that Ham sees him as a big factor.