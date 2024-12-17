There’s growing anticipation in the Golden State Warriors camp as former Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder was recently announced as Stephen Curry’s new backcourt partner for the remainder of the NBA regular season. While his arrival has been met with excitement from some of his new teammates, Schroder’s former head coach, Jordi Fernandez, has a different take on the announcement.

With new challenges on the horizon, the veteran guard is quickly making his mark in San Francisco, and many are beginning to believe he could be the ideal complement to Curry. His playing style and decision-making have even raised some eyebrows among his new teammates, including Draymond Green, who has questioned how Schroder will fit into the Warriors’ established game plan.

Time will tell whether Schroder’s decision to leave the Nets was the right one. On the other hand, Fernandez, speaking candidly to the media, made it clear that he’s focused on the present, rather than his former player’s departure. “That’s not on my mind. I love him, I’m happy for him, but he’s not here,” Fernández said.

Schroder’s absence has already been felt in Brooklyn, with the team suffering a heavy loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, falling by 29 points. The Nets’ 10-16 record has left fans concerned about the state of the squad. Players like Ben Simmons struggled in the game against Cleveland, and Fernandez will need to make adjustments to get the team back on track.

Dennis Schroder #17 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the first half against the Boston Celtics

Fernandez’s strong message after Schroder’s departure

Following the game, Nets head coach Fernandez expressed dissatisfaction with his team’s performance. Notably, Simmons struggled to make an impact, scoring just 10 points. Meanwhile, Nick Claxton and Keon Johnson contributed minimally, posting only 8 and 5 points, respectively.

Fernandez made it clear to his players that the road ahead would be tough. In the wake of Schroder’s departure, he issued a stern message: “Right now, I’m fighting with my guys, and the ones who are here need to fight. If they don’t fight, there will be consequences.”

The atmosphere within the Nets’ locker room appears tense. Schroder was a key player for the team, and his absence leaves a significant void. Moving forward, the players must step up, decide who will take on a leadership role, and determine how they will adapt their game plan. Additionally, the Nets will likely explore the market for a suitable replacement to strengthen their roster.

Schroder’s First Impressions as a Warrior

After being traded, Schroder arrived at the Warriors‘ training facility to begin his new chapter. With the team gearing up for an upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Schroder is eager to integrate into the Warriors’ system and contribute to their success.

With his arrival, the Warriors gain one of the NBA regular season top scorers. Having accumulated 424 points this season, his impressive stats include 147 field goals out of 325 attempts, 58 three-pointers from 150 tries, and 72 free throws out of 81 attempts. These numbers speak volumes about his scoring ability, making him a valuable asset for Golden State moving forward.