Devin Booker has managed to pass up James Harden in a record that put him on the map, when he began to dominate the league.

Devin Booker is playing his 8th NBA season with the Phoenix Suns. He has already clinched huge milestones with the Phoenix Suns in the last two seasons, but its time for the Michigan-born player to develop as a superstar. In fact, as he surpassed James Harden in the process, Booker needs to recover his confidence.

In the first 10 games of the season, Devin Booker has averaged 21 points, with 4 rebounds, and 5 assists per game. Those stats have helped to place the Suns as 1st in the Pacific Division and 2nd in the Western Conference. A good performance overall, and for him, the highest points per game by far within his team.

For example, in October, Booker had 4 games with more than 30 points made, while in November, he has pulled up at least 25 points in four out of five games so far. He is literally carrying his team to that second place right now.

Devin Booker pass up James Harden in a 3-point record

Against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Devin Booker got his 1,000 career three-pointer with the Phoenix Suns. He was placed as the 3rd youngest player to do so. Booker clinched this record as a 26-year, and 12 days old. Before him, James Harden pulled up his 1,000 career three-pointer when he was 26 years, and 167 days old in 2016.

In fact, there are two players who registered 1,000 career three-pointers in the league, who were younger than Devin Booker. First off, Bradley Beal made his 1,000 career 3-pointer when he was 25 years, and 223 days old. This record made him the youngest player to do so.

Last season, D'Angelo Russell placed his name below the Washington Wizards' player. On March 4, 2022, the Timberwolves' player made two three-pointers to clinch his 1,000 career 3-pointer. He was 26 years, 10 days old. So, Booker missed the 3rd place just by 2 days.