NBA News: Draymond Green reveals which teammate can step up alongside Curry in Kuminga’s absence

The Golden State Warriors are navigating a challenging season, plagued by inconsistency and now compounded by the injury to Jonathan Kuminga. The young forward had emerged as the team’s second-leading scorer behind Stephen Curry, despite coming off the bench. Now, the Warriors look to veteran Andrew Wiggins to step up in Kuminga’s absence. On the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Draymond Green addressed the team’s struggles and emphasized Wiggins’ pivotal role moving forward.

“The way [Kuminga is] starting to see the game now, and the way the game is slowing down for him, it’s been special to see,” Green said. “Missing him for the next three to four weeks is tough. We’re going to need a much heavier dose of Andrew Wiggins. The last couple of games, he’s been aggressive, and we need that—especially starting the second half of that Memphis game when JK went out. Wiggs picked it up, and we’re going to need him to be really aggressive.”

Green also noted the importance of veteran leadership during this turbulent time, adding, “Obviously, we need JK out there and want him out there, but getting a veteran like Slo Mo (Kyle Anderson) going can help right the ship. We need Wiggs to be even more aggressive, and then all of us need to pick it up.”

Wiggins’ revival: A key to Golden State’s success

After a disappointing 2022-2023 season, Wiggins has bounced back in a big way this year. In 32 games, the 29-year-old forward is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He’s shooting an impressive 45.4% from the field and 39.4% from three-point range, showcasing efficiency and confidence that were absent last season.

Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns

Wiggins’ resurgence is evident in his two-way impact. Offensively, he has the ability to create his own shot, attack the basket, and stretch the floor with his three-point shooting. Defensively, his versatility allows him to guard multiple positions, a critical asset for a team seeking consistency.

see also NBA News: Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts with a unique take on the Nurkic-Marshall fight

This resurgence not only restores faith in Wiggins’ role but also positions him as a potential leader for a Warriors team that desperately needs stability. His ability to perform under pressure and contribute on both ends of the floor makes him the ideal candidate to fill the gap left by Kuminga.

Can the Warriors adapt without Kuminga?

Kuminga’s absence presents a tactical challenge for the Warriors, but it also forces the team to explore adjustments that could yield long-term benefits. While Kuminga’s youth and athleticism have been integral to the bench unit, Wiggins’ veteran experience offers a level of composure that could prove invaluable in tight NBA games.

Transitioning Wiggins into a more prominent offensive role behind Stephen Curry isn’t just a necessity—it’s an opportunity for the Warriors to reimagine their offensive hierarchy. Wiggins has demonstrated he can handle high-pressure moments, a skill Kuminga is still developing.

