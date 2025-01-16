NBA News: Kevin Durant reveals the real reason behind his departure from the Thunder in 2016

Kevin Durant’s prime years were on full display with the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he emerged as one of the NBA’s premier stars. Teaming up with Russell Westbrook, Durant led the Thunder to the 2016 Western Conference Finals, a run that remains a defining moment for the franchise.

Despite their near success, Durant ultimately sought a fresh start, a decision he recently opened up about on the Out The Mud Podcast with Zach Randolph and Tony Allen.

“They loved having me around in OKC, so me just leaving like that when we were close to getting to the Finals—I understood why people were pissed off,” Durant shared. “But I couldn’t make a decision based on what other people wanted me to do. … I wanted a new experience.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rising to stardom in Oklahoma City

Drafted second overall in 2007 by the Seattle SuperSonics (who relocated to become the Oklahoma City Thunder), Durant quickly evolved into the face of the franchise. His unique combination of length, versatility, and scoring ability made him an unstoppable force on the court.

Kevin Durant #35 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Advertisement

Durant’s partnership with Russell Westbrook created one of the NBA’s most electric duos. By the 2011-12 season, they led the Thunder to the NBA Finals, where they faced the Miami Heat’s “Big Three.” While the Thunder fell short, Durant’s breakout performances solidified his place among the league’s elite.

Advertisement

see also LeBron James makes surprising and honest remarks about criticism toward his son Bronny’s efforts to improve in the NBA

The 2015-16 season was pivotal for Durant and the Thunder. After finishing the regular season as one of the league’s top teams, they advanced to the Western Conference Finals against the defending champion Golden State Warriors. Holding a 3-1 series lead, the Thunder appeared poised to return to the NBA Finals. However, the Warriors mounted a historic comeback, defeating OKC in seven games—a heartbreaking moment for Thunder fans, made even more painful by Durant’s decision to leave shortly thereafter.

Advertisement

Golden State: The dynasty years

In 2016, Durant made a seismic move by joining the Warriors, a team already stacked with talent in Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green. The decision was met with controversy, but it paid immediate dividends for Durant and the Warriors.

In his first season with Golden State, Durant was the driving force behind their 2017 NBA Championship victory, defeating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Finals. Durant earned Finals MVP honors, silencing critics with his dominant play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Warriors repeated their success in 2018, claiming back-to-back titles. Once again, Durant was named Finals MVP, showcasing his unmatched ability to score efficiently and perform under immense pressure. His contributions elevated the Warriors from a great team to one of the most dominant dynasties in NBA history.