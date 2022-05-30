The Golden State Warriors are back to the NBA Finals. But even though they've been here way too often, this year is different and special for Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors have become the fourth NBA team to make the Finals in six out of eight seasons. They joined Bill Russell's Celtics, Michael Jordan's Bulls, and the Lakers from the Jerry West and Magic Johnson eras.

Needless to say, that puts them in a privileged position in this league's history. That also puts in perspective how incredibly dominant the franchise has been since Steve Kerr took over nearly a decade ago.

But even though they've been there way too often and they've already won three rings, this season has a special meaning for them. At least, that's what Stephen Curry feels after all they've been through the past couple of years.

NBA News: Stephen Curry Says This Season Has Been Sweeter

“This one is very sweet just because of where we were in 2019,” Curry said, as quoted by The Athletic. “We never lost faith, but you understand how hard of a process it was going to be to climb that mountain again. I think internally we are all extremely proud of what it took to get back here. Yeah, it’s definitely sweet based on what we went through.”

The Warriors endured a tough stretch without Klay Thompson and right after Kevin Durant's controversial departure. But they reshaped their roster, gathered some new pieces and are back where they were supposed to be:

“All the pieces fit,” the two-time MVP added. “Our personalities fit. So much trust in each other. But we are all just so competitive at the end of the day. That’s carried us.”

Of course, the job's far from done. They'll have to take four games away from a young, physical Boston Celtics team that's also hungry to prove their worth. But at this stage, we'd never put our money against the Dubs.