Scottie Pippen’s unexpected take on Michael Jordan and LeBron James reignites the GOAT debate

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen has sparked a firestorm with his statements about Michael Jordan and LeBron James, reigniting the GOAT debate once again.

Scottie Pippen attends the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team USA on day fifteen of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
© Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesScottie Pippen attends the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team USA on day fifteen of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

By Alexander Rosquez

Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan‘s former teammate on the Chicago Bulls, has dropped a bombshell in his new book Unguarded. In it, Pippen claims that Jordan “ruined basketball” and that LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is the greatest player in history.

The rivalry between Michael Jordan and LeBron has been a topic of discussion for years. Both players are considered basketball legends, and their achievements are impressive. However, opinions on who is the best player in history remain divided, and Pippen has generated controversy with his statement.

“I may go as far as to say Mike ruined basketball,” Pippen wrote. “In the ’80s, on the playgrounds, you’d see everyone moving the ball around — passing to help the team. That stopped in the ’90s. Kids wanted to be ‘Like Mike.’ Well, Mike didn’t want to pass, didn’t want to rebound, or defend the best player. He wanted everything done for him.”

“That’s why I’ve always believed LeBron James is the greatest player this game has ever seen — he does everything and embodies what the game is truly about.” Pippen added.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James hug after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan and LeBron James hug after the presentation of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Pippen unhappy with “The Last Dance”

Pippen expressed frustration with how Jordan was portrayed in the documentary The Last Dance. According to Pippen, the documentary focused too much on Jordan and minimized the accomplishments of his teammates.

On and on it went, the spotlight shining on number 23,” Pippen wrote. “Even in the second episode, which focused for a while on my difficult upbringing and unlikely path to the NBA, the narrative quickly returned to MJ and his determination to win. I was nothing more than a prop. His ‘best teammate of all time,’ he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried.”

“On second thought, I could believe my eyes. I spent a lot of time around the man. I knew what made him tick. How naive I was to expect anything else. Each episode was the same: Michael on a pedestal, his teammates secondary, smaller. The message was no different from when he referred to us back then as his ‘supporting cast.’ From one season to the next, we received little or no credit whenever we won but bore the bulk of the criticism when we lost.”

“Michael could shoot 6 for 24 from the field, commit 5 turnovers, and still, in the eyes of the adoring press and public, he was the errorless Jordan.” Pippen added.

Jordan vs. LeBron comparison

Pippen compared Jordan to LeBron James, stating that LeBron is the greatest player in history. LeBron has broken numerous records and won four NBA championships with three different teams.

Jordan, meanwhile, has an equally impressive list of accomplishments, including six championships with the Bulls and five MVP awards. However, Pippen maintains that LeBron has had a more significant impact on the game and shown greater versatility.

The controversy continues

Pippen’s book has generated a lot of controversy and debate in the basketball world. Some Jordan fans defend his legacy, while others support Pippen’s criticism. Pippen’s book adds a new chapter to this ongoing discussion and will undoubtedly continue to fuel the debate among basketball fans.

