LeBron James has been for so long in the NBA that many current players grew up watching him. Those who shared the court with The King take pride about it, including a former Laker who misses his time in LA.

Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers could be the lifelong dream of any basketball player. Even though they are not going through the best of times now, they are still one of the winningest and most popular franchises on Earth.

If donning the Purple and Gold would be a dream come true for most players, let alone to do so while sharing the floor with LeBron James. Playing with The King is something that not many can brag about.

Lonzo Ball is one of them, and he knows how fortunate he is. Drafted 2nd overall in 2017, Ball spent one season with James before being traded out of Los Angeles. Still, he is grateful for spending that year alongside his idol.

Lonzo Ball nostalgic about Lakers’ season with LeBron James

“Just playing for the home team,” Ball told Jill Painter Lopez of CBS Los Angeles when asked about his favorite memory in LA. “You know, being a Lakers fan growing up, watching all the greats, and then being able to put that jersey on was great.

“He (LeBron) was my favorite player growing up. Being able to share the court with him and learn from him was a time of my life I’ll never get back, I’ll never take for granted.”

Even though the Lakers didn’t get to see the best of Ball until he left Los Angeles, fans have a lot of affection for him. His recent comments will only increase the love between them. He looks just fine in Chicago, but who knows, maybe one day their paths will cross again.