NBA News: Golden State Warriors get optimistic injury update about Stephen Curry

Following Stephen Curry’s ankle injury against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Golden State Warriors have received a positive update on their two-time NBA MVP.

The Golden State Warriors faced a double setback in NBA Sunday night—not only falling 104-112 to the Los Angeles Clippers but also losing star Stephen Curry to an ankle injury during the game. With back-to-back matchups against the New Orleans Pelicans on the horizon, the Warriors received an encouraging update on Curry’s condition.

After Curry twisted his left ankle twice during the game, initial fears over the severity of the injury were alleviated. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, “Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has sustained a left peroneal strain and will be re-evaluated on Friday, source tells ESPN.”

NBA Insider’s Shams Charania tweets about Stephen Curry’s injury situation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Curry’s injury is reportedly less severe than first anticipated. He’s expected to miss both games against the Pelicans on Tuesday and Wednesday and will be re-evaluated on Friday ahead of the Warriors’ upcoming five-game road trip.

This update is welcome news for head coach Steve Kerr, who initially expected a “mild or moderate” injury After team’s practice on Monday, Steve Kerr delivered the media an update about the magnetic resonance imaging Curry undergo earlier that day. “The MRI was positive. That’s the main thing. No significant damage,” the HC informed.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors limps to the locker room between plays in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Chase Center on October 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Advertisement

Injuries continue to hinder Curry’s season

Curry has faced a string of setbacks this season, limiting his availability. He missed part of the preseason after a finger injury suffered during practice kept him out of a game against the Lakers. This latest injury, though more concerning, may not keep him sidelined long, despite previous issues with his left ankle.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Warriors confirm another injury apart from Stephen Curry

Curry first twisted his ankle in the third quarter and was briefly benched for assessment. He returned in the fourth quarter, but after twisting the ankle a second time, he left for the locker room with assistance, visibly limping.

Warriors plans without Curry

With Curry sidelined, coach Steve Kerr will also be without DeAnthony Melton and Andrew Wiggins, who is nursing a lower back strain. Kerr has emphasized the importance of the team’s depth throughout the preseason, and that depth will now be put to the test. “I don’t even know who I’m going to start tomorrow,” Kerr remarked, addressing the roster adjustments needed ahead of the Pelicans matchups.

Advertisement