NBA News: Grizzlies' Marcus Smart shares surprising insight on Mavericks star Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic continues to shine for the Dallas Mavericks, solidifying his place as one of the NBA's elite talents. As he gears up for another season, Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart recently shared some intriguing insights about the Slovenian sensation.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals at American Airlines Center on June 14, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Few would dispute Luka Doncic’s status as one of the game’s top players today. Entering his sixth season with the Dallas Mavericks, the Slovenian star posted career-best numbers last year, leading the team—alongside Kyrie Irving—to the NBA Finals. Though they ultimately fell in five games to the Boston Celtics, Doncic’s growth remains a focal point of conversation. Ahead of the upcoming season, Marcus Smart reflected on Luka’s journey and revealed a little-known chapter in his early career.

In a recent interview with ClutchPoints, Smart offered high praise for Doncic, expressing his admiration for the strides the 25-year-old has made. “I actually had the opportunity to play against Luka when he was 16,” Smart recalled, shedding light on an early encounter with the future NBA star. “We went to Milan and he was on the Milan team. You know, at the time, you see him, he’s a 16-year-old kid. Doesn’t look how he looks now. You see him now, it’s like that’s not the same 16-year-old kid.”

Smart continued to reflect on Doncic’s development over the years, particularly since his arrival in the NBA. “Luka is a great player, we all know that. We all know what he has been doing and can do in this league. His progression… He’s taking even bigger steps… Oh man, just the way he’s come and demanded the league,” Smart added.

Smart highlights Kyrie Irving’s impact

While Marcus Smart primarily focused on Doncic, he also spoke about Kyrie Irving, another crucial figure for the Mavericks. Having faced Irving numerous times over the past decade, Smart is well-acquainted with his impact on the court.

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers

“Nobody was expecting them to do what they did in the fashion that they did it. Kai came in and was a part of that process to get them there,” Smart explained. “Obviously you got Luka and those other guys, but to have Kai there is just a big advantage for them to help them get over that hump and get them to the next level… They didn’t win, but they got there. They figured out what it takes.”

The Mavericks reload for another championship push

After their strong 2023-24 campaign, the Dallas Mavericks have retooled and are prepared to contend once again. With Doncic and Irving leading the charge, and the offseason addition of Golden State’s Klay Thompson, the team looks poised for a deep playoff run. Combine that with rising stars like Dereck Lively, and fans have every reason to be excited for the upcoming season.

Alejandro Lopez Vega

Alejandro Lopez Vega is a seasoned sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in October 2024.

