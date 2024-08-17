NBA News: Kevin Durant reveals Anthony Edwards’ funny nickname after Paris 2024 Olympics

Phoenix Suns’ star Kevin Durant has unveiled the playful nickname he’s given to Minnesota Timberwolves’ rising sensation Anthony Edwards, following their time together at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Anthony Edwards had an outstanding season, leading the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in two decades. Edwards was a force to be reckoned with throughout the playoffs, posting an impressive 31.0 points per game, along with 6.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds, solidifying his status as one of the NBA’s brightest young stars.

Durant, who faced off against Edwards when the Timberwolves eliminated the Suns in the playoffs, couldn’t help but acknowledge the young star’s exceptional talent. “I respect that—players who go out there, say something, and then back it up,” Durant said, according to Yahoo Sports. “And that’s exactly what he did in that series.”

Durant’s new nickname for Edwards

During the 2024 Fanatics Fest, Durant shared the humorous nickname he’s coined for Edwards: “Man, I call him the baby GOAT. You know what I mean.”

Anthony Edwards, Jalen Rose and Kevin Durant speak onstage during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The nickname underscores Durant’s admiration for Edwards, even though Edwards himself admitted that defeating his childhood idol wasn’t as satisfying as one might think. “I’m not going to lie… I felt bad a little bit, only because he is my favorite player of all time,” Edwards confessed, according to ClutchPoints. “I didn’t want to send him home like that. You know what I mean? It happened, man, and I felt bad.”

Durant’s lighthearted nickname and respect for Edwards highlight the budding connection between the two, despite their intense competition on the court.