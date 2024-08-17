Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Kevin Durant reveals Anthony Edwards’ funny nickname after Paris 2024 Olympics

Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant revealed the humorous nickname given to Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards.

Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States looks on prior to the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States
© Jamie Squire/Getty Images Kevin Durant #7 of Team United States looks on prior to the Men's Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States

By Gianni Taina

Phoenix Suns’ star Kevin Durant has unveiled the playful nickname he’s given to Minnesota Timberwolves’ rising sensation Anthony Edwards, following their time together at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Anthony Edwards had an outstanding season, leading the Timberwolves to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in two decades. Edwards was a force to be reckoned with throughout the playoffs, posting an impressive 31.0 points per game, along with 6.3 assists and 8.0 rebounds, solidifying his status as one of the NBA’s brightest young stars.

Durant, who faced off against Edwards when the Timberwolves eliminated the Suns in the playoffs, couldn’t help but acknowledge the young star’s exceptional talent. “I respect that—players who go out there, say something, and then back it up,” Durant said, according to Yahoo Sports. “And that’s exactly what he did in that series.”

Durant’s new nickname for Edwards

During the 2024 Fanatics Fest, Durant shared the humorous nickname he’s coined for Edwards: “Man, I call him the baby GOAT. You know what I mean.”

Anthony Edwards, Jalen Rose and Kevin Durant speak onstage during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Anthony Edwards, Jalen Rose and Kevin Durant speak onstage during the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The nickname underscores Durant’s admiration for Edwards, even though Edwards himself admitted that defeating his childhood idol wasn’t as satisfying as one might think. “I’m not going to lie… I felt bad a little bit, only because he is my favorite player of all time,” Edwards confessed, according to ClutchPoints. “I didn’t want to send him home like that. You know what I mean? It happened, man, and I felt bad.”

Advertisement
NBA Rumors: There is a realistic way for LeBron James, Stephen Curry to team up

see also

NBA Rumors: There is a realistic way for LeBron James, Stephen Curry to team up

Durant’s lighthearted nickname and respect for Edwards highlight the budding connection between the two, despite their intense competition on the court.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony gets real on Jayson Tatum’s lack of playing-time with Team USA at Olympics
NBA

NBA News: Carmelo Anthony gets real on Jayson Tatum’s lack of playing-time with Team USA at Olympics

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb has big answer for Jerry Jones after new contract offer by Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb has big answer for Jerry Jones after new contract offer by Dallas Cowboys

Like Lionel Messi: Al-Hilal’s captain gesture after beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr
Soccer

Like Lionel Messi: Al-Hilal’s captain gesture after beating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr

Where to watch Club America vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Club America vs Colorado Rapids live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions