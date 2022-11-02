After the tough loss to the Chicago Bulls, Kevin Durant opened up about the reason behind Steve Nash's firing as a coach from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of crisis, not only because they have lost five of their last six games in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, but because now they have to find another head coach as Steve Nash was fired on November 1. In fact, one of the last people to make his comments about the news was Kevin Durant.

Days ago the tough loss to the Indiana Pacers, the two-time NBA Champion mentioned how tough was for them to keep losing games. In fact, he emphasized that something was happening inside the Nets' locker room that kept them from winning games. Of course, after the offseason beef with Steve Nash, the speculation about another fight between the star and the coach heated up.

However, now as Steve Nash has been fired from the Brooklyn Nets, the rumors have started to point out to Ime Udoka as the possible replacement for him. In the mean time, Kevin Durant reacted for the first time in public, to the firing of his former coach.

Kevin Durant reveals why Steve Nash didn't work as a coach for the Brooklyn Nets

Hours before the 8th game of the season for the Brooklyn Nets, many reports including Sham Charania's from the Athletic mentioned that Steve Nash was getting fired as the Nets' head coach. Not long after the rumors started spreading about a possible substitute, Ime Udoka. However, it wasn't until another tough loss to the Chicago Bulls that Kevin Durant reacted to the news in front of the media.

The two-time NBA Champion was asked the reason for the unsuccesful Steve Nash's era in Brooklyn Nets as a head coach. "We didn't have a healthy team, just didn't play well. That's what happens in the league. That doesn't take away from Steve's basketball IQ, how he teaches the game. I don't think that takes away from anything. It's just it didn't work out.

Steve Nash was fired after 7 games in the 2022-23NBAregular season where the Brooklyn Nets were placed at 13th at the Eastern Conference standings with a lossing record of 2 wins, and 5 losses. Despite both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had multiple 30+ points game through the start of the season, the Nets couldn't close out wins easily.