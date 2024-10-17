NFL News: Suns star Kevin Durant sends warning to Jets' Davante Adams about playing in New York

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant sent a warning to recent New York Jets signing Davante Adams about playing in the state of New York.

The signing of Davante Adams to the New York Jets was one of the biggest stories in the National Football League this week, even attracting the opinions of famous athletes such as Kevin Durant, the Phoenix Suns star who took it upon himself to give the 31-year-old wide receiver a curious warning about playing in a new city.

The media in New York State is intense and quick to criticize, creating a complex ecosystem for an athlete joining a team in the area. In this case, the trade of Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Jets adds a new celebrity to this media system, which Durant knows all too well from playing for the Brooklyn Nets from 2019-2023.

“They will criticise you if you don’t play well. They’ll love you if you win. So just win. You know what I’m saying? It’s that simple in New York. When you come to play, people appreciate the work you put in on the court,” Durant warned Adams about playing in New York. The Suns superstar made the statement on the Up & Adams Show, where he spoke with Kay Adams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“People who haven’t played in New York talk about the New York market. Once you play there, it’s not as scary as you think,” said Durant, who is in talks with his team about an extension. The Suns star will make his NBA debut against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, 23 October.

How has Durant performed playing for the Brooklyn Nets?

While Durant has said that playing in New York State is easy, his time with the Brooklyn Nets hasn’t been one of consistent joy. He suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the 2019 Finals, and was unable to play in his first season. He also suffered hamstring injuries and a sprained ligament in his left knee.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Kevin Durant makes something clear about his contract extension with the Suns

His best season with the Nets came in 2020-21, when his team lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in a hard-fought Game 7 in the conference semifinals. He played 35 games that season, 20 fewer than his best season in 2021-22, and averaged 29.9 points per game in the regular season.

Advertisement

When will Davante Adams make his debut for the Jets?

New York Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich has admitted that he is counting on Adams to play in the Jets‘ Week 7 match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, his debut at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium will not come until 31 October, when the Jets host the Houston Texans.