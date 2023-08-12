Last season, the New York Knicks got another step in the right direction after reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals. However, it’s important to remember they were eliminated as favorites on that round by Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Now, coach Tom Thibodeau has to deliver at least an appearance at the NBA Finals. The Knicks haven’t won a championship since 1973 and, as always, the pressure is on.

As a consequence, New York’s front office has to make some moves in order to compete in the East with the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Heat. They’ve just made a massive signing to fulfill that.

Josh Hart signs contract extension with New York Knicks

The Knicks officially announced that Josh Hart signed a four-year, $81 million contract extension. This new agreement will keep him with the team all the way until the 2027-28 season upgrading the total amount of money to $94 million.

Last February, Hart arrived to New York after a surprising trade with the Portland Trade Blazers. His impact was immediate in that playoff run which led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Right now, Josh Hart is training with Team USA prior to the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The United States will share Group C of the tournament with Greece, Jordan and New Zealand.